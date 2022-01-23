e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:57 AM IST

Every Indian proud of Netaji's monumental contribution to our nation: PM Modi

PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, and said every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.

Modi also greeted people on 'Parakram Diwas', which has been announced by his government to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birthday.

The prime minister tweeted, "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation." He is also schedules to unveil Bose's hologram statue at India Gate in the evening.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:57 AM IST
