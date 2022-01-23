Balasaheb Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi pays tribute to the Hindutva leader on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

A hardline Hindutva leader, Thackeray was born in 1926 and founded the Shiv Sena, which was a BJP ally for a long time before it severed ties in 2019. Thackeray died in 2012.

Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people."

Balasaheb Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926 in Pune. Balasaheb left his job as a cartoonist in our daily newspaper 'Free Press Journal' in 1960 to found the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 to advocate for the interest of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra.

He passed away on November 17, 2012 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:47 AM IST