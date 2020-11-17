Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Five most unforgettable quotes by Shiv Sena founder

1. Bal Thackeray on Hitler:

On 29 January, 2007, he cleared his stance on being compared with Hitler. He said, “Hitler did very cruel and ugly things. But he was an artist, I love him (for that). He had the power to carry the whole nation, the mob with him. You have to think about what magic he had. He was a miracle…The killing of Jews was wrong. But the good part about Hitler was that he was an artist. He was a daredevil. He had good qualities and bad. I may also have good qualities and bad ones.”

2. Stand on Hindutva:

“I dream that we would create a Hindustan of the Hindus. Maharashtrians or Punjabis alone cannot fight against Islam. That is why I appeal to all Hindus to break the linguistic wall around them and come together so that we can bring Islam in this country down to its knees.”

3. On Muslims:

Thackeray said, “They [Muslims] are spreading like cancer and should be operated on like cancer. The… country should be saved from the Muslims and the police should support them [Hindu Maha Sangh] in their struggle just like the police in Punjab were sympathetic to the Khalistanis.”

4. Bal Thackeray on Biharis:

“Biharis are not wanted in southern India, Assam and also Punjab and Chandigarh. The Biharis have antagonised the local population wherever they had settled. The UP-Bihari MPs have shown their ingratitude towards Mumbai and Maharashtra with an anti-Marathi tirade in Parliament.”

5. I will fight till the End:

From Municipal Corporation to Mantralaya, the Shiv Sena has come a long way. Few will deny the role of Shiv Sena supremo in altering the state’s social and political agenda. "I will fight till the end,” was Bal Thackeray's mission statement.