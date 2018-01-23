In pictures: The life and times of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray

From drawing caricatures to speaking out his mind to arouse strong emotions, Bal Thackeray was the mascot of Marathi pride and Hindutva.

Bal Keshav Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb Thackeray, was born on January 23, 1926. He began his political career as a cartoonist with the Free Press Journal and later formed his own political weekly named ‘Marmik’.

He was the founder of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ and ‘Dophar Ka Saamna’. His father was a part of Samyukta Maharashtra Mission and this is where his philosophy was shaped. He was fondly known as ‘Hindu Hridaysamrat’ meaning ‘Emperor of Hindu hearts’, he was idolised with God-like devotion by his followers.

Several of his decisions changed the political scenario of the country. He was a hero for many and villain for some; love him, follow him, hate him but you cannot ignore him. On his 8th death anniversary, let’s revisit Bal Thackeray’s life through pictures.