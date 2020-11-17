Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Shiv Sena supremo's exclusive cartoons for FPJ — Witty, Classy, Timeless

Born on January 23, 1926, Bal Keshav Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb Thackeray, was the founder of Shiv Sena. A charismatic and powerful leader, Thackeray had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'.
He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape. Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. He did not hold any official positions during his political career. Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86.
Here are some of his cartoons, few of them may even relate to the current turmoil in our nation today, that were published in The Free Press Journal during the period 1940-1960.
In this cartoon Bal Thackeray is showing how ministers contradict themselves when it comes to tax evasion. This cartoon was published in The Free Press Journal, on 19th July 1957.
Published in The Free Press Journal on 28th December 1956, here Thackeray is showing that to catch tax evaders the government needs a target plan in place.
Thackeray’s way of describing Kashmir problem. This cartoon was published in The Free Press Journal, on 2nd June 1955.
In this cartoon Bal Thackeray is showing how political parties work during elections. This cartoon was published in The Free Press Journal, 16th April 1955.
Thackeray shows a typical assembly debate which the politicians engage during every session. This cartoon was published in The Free Press Journal, 17th September 1954.
Here Thackeray tries to capture the essence of Indo-China relations (which seem the same even in 2016). This cartoon was published in The Free Press Journal, 6th October 1959.
In this cartoon Bal Thackeray’s way of portraying Indo-China border conflict. This cartoon was published in The Free Press Journal, 11th September 1959.
Thackeray interpreting India’s biggest problem: Inflation. His cartoon was published in The Free Press Journal, 29th November 1948.
In this cartoon Bal Thackeray describes Kashmir’s cease fire agreement. This cartoon was published in The Free Press Journal, 6th September 1949.
Bal Thackeray takes on the Times of India which had side lined other news paper in 1953. This cartoon was published in The Free Press Journal, 4th April 1953.
