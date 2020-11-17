Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Shiv Sena supremo's exclusive cartoons for FPJ — Witty, Classy, Timeless

Born on January 23, 1926, Bal Keshav Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb Thackeray, was the founder of Shiv Sena. A charismatic and powerful leader, Thackeray had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'.

He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape. Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. He did not hold any official positions during his political career. Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

Here are some of his cartoons, few of them may even relate to the current turmoil in our nation today, that were published in The Free Press Journal during the period 1940-1960.