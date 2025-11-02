'Even Trump Doesn't Know What He Is Going To Do Tomorrow': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Says Future Challenges Unpredictable

The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, expressed his thoughts on the unpredictable challenges in today's era in terms of security and cyber warfare.

Addressing students at TRS College in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, which also happens to be his hometown, he said that the challenges in the coming days will be "instability, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity".

"You and I are completely clueless about what the future holds... What is Trump doing today? I think even Trump doesn't know what he is going to do tomorrow," the Army chief added.

"Challenges are coming so quickly that by the time you try to grasp an old challenge, a new one emerges, and these are the same security challenges our military faces, whether on the border, terrorism, natural disasters, or cyber warfare. There are new things that have started: space warfare, satellites, chemical, biological, radiological, and information warfare," General Upendra Dwivedi said.

"As you heard in Operation Sindoor, Karachi has been attacked. So much of such news came, which seemed like news to us too. Where did it come from, who did it?... In the scope of all these challenges, you have to work on land, in the sky, in water, all three domains," he added.