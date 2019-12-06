Encounter killings: 5 notable cases from the past

But Critics are sceptical of many of these reported incidents, and further complain that the wide acceptance of the practice has led to incidents of the police staging fake encounters to cover-up the killing of suspects when they are either in custody or are unarmed.

Here are few of the notable cases of encounter killing:

Ishrat Jahan

Ishrat Jahan, a 19-year-old student from Mumbra was abducted, sedated, confined and brutally killed by the Gujarat police. Ishrat, a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra near Mumbai, was killed on June 15, 2004 along with Javed Shaikh, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar, by the Gujarat police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The police claimed they were terrorists who had plotted to to kill then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi. However, an investigation by a special investigation team set up up by the Gujarat high court established that the encounter was staged. The Supreme Court later handed over the case to the CBI, which filed a chargesheet against several Gujarat police officers for their involvement in the crime.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh

Sohrabuddin Anwarhussain Sheikh was an underworld criminal who died while in police custody on November 26, 2005. On the day of his killing, Sohrab was travelling from Hyderabad to Maharashtra with his wife. The ATS wing of the Gujarat police stopped the bus and took the both of them away. Three days later, Sheikh was killed in an alleged encounter just outside Ahmedabad. Intervention by Sheikh’s brother and several media houses breaking the conspiracy story lead to investigations by the CBI, which resulted in the arrest and conviction of most police officers involved.