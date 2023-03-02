e-Paper Get App
Election Results 2023: PM Modi says 'people of Nagaland, Tripura & Meghalaya have blessed BJP' after poll wins

Prime Minister Narednra Modi said the BJP's win in Tripura and Nagaland is a vote for progress and stability.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elated with the Bharatiye Janata Party's performance in the Northeast elections on Thursday.

The BJP has comfortably won in Tripura and is leading in Nagaland with its partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. In Meghalaya, the BJP will form government with the National People's Party.

"The people of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya have blessed BJP. I congratulate BJP workers of these three states.

"The results of these elections show people's strong faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

"The way the northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted shows the region is neither distant from Dilli nor dil (heart)," PM Modi said while addressing a massive gathering at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Modi also thanked the BJP workers for their hard work in the three northeast states. "Our party workers in the northeast work much, much harder than all of us here. They face many challenges," the PM said.

Modi takes jibe at Congress, Opposition

PM Modi also took a jibe at the Opposition parties, mainly Congress, in his speech.

"Opposition and its ecosystems tried to label BJP as Baniya Party, Hindi Party and Urban party. The BJP demolished all these labels. Hatred against small states will sink you (Congress) in upcoming elections," Modi said.

