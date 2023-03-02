Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of vote starts

02 March 2023 08:01 AM IST
The results of the assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, which were fiercely contested, are expected to be announced today. This is the first round of voting in a vital election year. Voting took place in Tripura on February 16 and in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. Voter turnout was high in all three states. Having displaced the Congress as the main political force in the northeast, the BJP is upbeat about its chances in the three states.
