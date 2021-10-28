Eight killed, several injured after mini bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda; PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Eight people were killed and several others were injured after a mini bus fell into a gorge near Thatri in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

"Eight persons dead, several injured as a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge. Rescue operation underway," the Doda Additional Superintendent of Police told ANI.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that he has spoken to Vikas Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Doda regarding the incident.

"8 people have lost their lives in a road accident near Thatri in Doda, Jammu & Kashmir. Spoke to Vikas Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Doda regarding the incident. The injured have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda. Whatever further assistance required will be provided," the Union Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Thathri. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives.

"Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest," a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO tweeted.

Condoling the loss of lives in a road accident in Doda's Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to families of deceased and best medical assistance to the injured.

"Deeply anguished to hear about the tragic road accident in Doda. My thoughts and prayers for the families who have lost their loved ones. Have directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to families of deceased and best medical assistance to the injured," Sinha said in a tweet.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:26 PM IST