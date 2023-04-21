Eid 2023: After Friday prayers, 'Atiq Ahmed amar rahe' slogans raised outside Jama Masjid in Patna (WATCH)

ON CAMERA: After Friday prayers people raise 'Atiq Ahmed amar rahe' slogans outside Jama Masjid in Patna |

After performing Friday prayers outside the Jama Masjid located at Patna Junction on Friday, a group of people shouted slogans against the Modi government and Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh, and chanted "Atiq Ahmed Amar Rahe, Shahid Atik Ahmad" (Atik Ahmad should live forever, martyr Atiq Ahmed).

It is not clear whether these people have any direct links with the slain gangster-politician. These people addressed him as a "martyr" and dubbed him a "hero". In view of Muslim festival, security has been beefed up outside various mosques in the city.

This comes after Congress leader Rajkumar Raju sparked a controversy after he put the national flag on Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf's grave in Prayagraj. Raju even recited 'kalma' and demanded Bharat Ratna for him. After learning about the incident, Congress party expelled him for 6 years.

Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead

Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmad's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act was registered against the three alleged assailants of Atiq and Ashraf at Shahganj police station.

On Sunday, these three accused were produced before the remand magistrate who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. They were initially lodged in Naini jail but were shifted to Pratapgarh prison citing security reasons.