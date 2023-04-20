UP Police using drones to search for Atiq Ahmed’s absconding wife Shaista and Guddu Muslim

Nearly two months after the Umesh Pal murder case, the Uttar Pradesh Police is still clueless about Don Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen and shooter Guddu Muslim. Both have been absconding and the teams of UP Police as well as Special Task Force (STF) have been conducting searches in the entire country. Now the UP Police has deployed drones to conduct searches for Shaista and Guddu Muslim.

The drones were operated in the river beds of Ganga on the borders of Prayagraj district and adjoining Kaushambi. The police have been suspecting that Shaista is moving shooter Guddu Muslim and her location could be somewhere in Kaushambi district which is very close to Prayagraj. Atiq’s family has many relatives in Kaushambi and villages spread on the vast river beds of Ganga could be the place of her hiding.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kaushambi, Amar Bahadur informed that information about presence of few criminals in the villages on the banks of river Ganga was received two days back. "After this intensive search operation was launched and Drone was also used in it," he said.

Drones flown over river Ganga for 2 hours

The drones were operated on both sides of the river for more than two hours. However, nothing was detected during the operation. According to police officials, interrogation were made with few of the relatives of Late Don Atiq in Kaushambi district and Prayagraj to find out the whereabouts of Shaista and Guddu Muslim. They said that one of Atiq’s sister Noori is accompanying Shaista for the last one month along with Guddu Muslim.

Why is UP Police after Shaista?

It may be mentioned that Shaista’s name figured in the FIR lodged after the murder of Umesh Pal at Prayagraj in February this year. The family members of Umesh Pal had lodged FIR against Atiq and his kins in the case.

Ever since Shaista is on the run. In the meantime Don Atiq and brother Ashraf were killed in a shootout at the gate of Prayagraj medical college while they were on police remand and being taken for routine checkup. Atiq’s son Asad, also one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi.