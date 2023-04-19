Watch: Congress leader Rajkumar Raju puts Indian flag on Atiq Ahmed's grave and says 'Bharat Ratna dilaunga', expelled

Congress has sparked fresh controversy over the death of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf after one of its leaders put the Indian flag on the gangster-politician's grave and demanded a Bharat Ratna for him.

A video of Congress councillor Rajkumar Raju placing the tricolour on Atiq Ahmed's grave is going viral on social media.

Blaming the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for the horrific murder, Rajkumar called Atiq a "Shaheed" and demanded "he should be awarded with Bharat Ratna".

"The manner in which Yogi ji conspired to murder Atique, he should immediately resign from his post.

"I demand that Atiq Ahmed should be awarded with Bharat Ratna because he is a martyr. He should be given the status of a martyr," Rajkumar said and also asked for Yogi's resignation as CM.

The Congress was forced to act against Rajkumar, who was also contesting the upcoming local body elections in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Rajkumar has been expelled from the grand old party for 6 years.