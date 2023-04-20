 Watch: Members of Judicial Commission recreate killing of Atiq Ahmed & Ashraf in Prayagraj
Members of the JC were seen enacting the assassination of the brothers which took place in Uttar Pradesh on April 15 in the presence of police officers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
The Judicial Commission which is investigating the killing of gangster brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, recreated the scene of the shootout on Thursday.

Atiq and Ashraf, the prime accused in the Umesh Pal kidnapping and murder cases, were gunned down by three assailants posing as journalists while the cops were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The mafia-politician and Ashraf were shot multiple times at point blank range, resulting in their instant death.

The JC is recreating the entire scene once again to look for missing clues in their investigation.

Killers sent to police custody

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) The three persons accused of killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Mohammad Ashraf were sent to police custody for four days by the court of chief judicial magistrate here on Wednesday.

Lovelesh Tiwari, Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya were produced in the court amid tight security on Wednesday morning as the police sought a seven-day remand.

On Sunday, these three accused were produced before the remand magistrate who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. They were initially lodged in Naini jail but were shifted to Pratapgarh prison citing security reasons.

