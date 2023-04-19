 UP: Atiq-Ashraf killers on police remand, five policemen suspended for security lapse
After the remand, the police took the three killers to the reserve lines where interrogation would be done.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
On Wednesday, the Prayagraj police presented the three killers of Don Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in court to request for remand. The police had sought a seven-day remand, but the court granted only four days. After the remand, the police took the three killers to the reserve lines for interrogation. It is possible that the police will recreate the crime scene at the entrance gate of Prayagraj medical college on Thursday with the three killers.

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday night while they were in police custody and being taken for a check-up at the medical college. Three youths named Lawlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Arun Maurya, posing as media personnel, opened fire and killed them. The police arrested all three assailants on the spot.

Two special investigation teams (SIT) have been constituted separately by the Director General of Police (DGP) and Police Commissioner of Prayagraj to interrogate the assailants and determine the motive and the mastermind behind the killing.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the state government suspended five policemen for their negligence in the security of Atiq and Ashraf. The SIT interrogated all the policemen, including the station officer (SO), on Tuesday regarding the security lapses and the incident. Based on the SIT report, the state government suspended the Inspector In-charge of Shahganj police station and two Sub-Inspectors. Inspector Ashwini Singh of Shahganj police station was leading the team providing security to Atiq Ahmad and brother Asharf while they were being taken for a check-up at the Prayagraj medical college. Two constables of the same police station were also suspended on Tuesday in the same case.

