DU Murder Case: Nikhil Chauhan's Father Breaks Down While Talking To Media, Says 'No Information Provided By Authorities' |

Sanjay, the father of Nikhil Chauhan, the student who was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus a day ago, broke down while speaking to the media on Monday. He expressed his disappointment with the police, stating that they had not provided any information to the family yet. Sanjay further revealed that he received a call from students who rushed his son to the hospital, and the police kept those students at the police station overnight.

#WATCH | Delhi: Sanjay, father of student Nikhil, who was stabbed to death yesterday in Delhi University's South Campus by few assailants, breaks down while speaking to media pic.twitter.com/brc83BKyd3 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

#WATCH | "Police have told us nothing so far. We did not have a word with Police till now. Yesterday at 12pm, I received a call from the students who took my son to the hospital...Police kept these students here (Police station) throughout the night...": Sanjay, Father of student… https://t.co/XiEPXXCeA4 pic.twitter.com/qFwkoLCzLG — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Shocking Stabbing Incident In Delhi University

In a tragic turn of events, Nikhil Chauhan, a student at Delhi University, was mercilessly stabbed to death by two assailants on the university's South Campus in broad daylight. The incident occurred while all parties involved were present on campus attending their classes.

Swift Police Action and Arrests By Police

The Delhi Police promptly responded to the incident and apprehended the two accused individuals involved. The victim's body has been taken into custody for a thorough postmortem examination, which will contribute to the ongoing investigation.

Police Statement and Arrest Details

Manoj C, DCP South West Delhi, provided a detailed statement on the incident and the subsequent arrests. According to the police, the victim, Nikhil Chauhan, had been involved in a previous altercation with Rahul and Yash a week ago. Seeking revenge, Rahul, Yash, and others confronted Nikhil on the day of the incident, resulting in the fatal stabbing. The police have arrested Rahul and his associate Haroon, with plans to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Alleged Motive and Brutal Attack

Preliminary investigations indicate that the 19-year-old victim, Nikhil Chauhan from Paschim Vihar, was stabbed to death for standing up against the mistreatment of his girlfriend. The attack was described as particularly vicious, leading to the untimely demise of the young student.