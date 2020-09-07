DRDO successfully test fires hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle: Here's all you need to know

In a boost to indigenous defence development, India on Monday successfully tested an indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) that is expected to power futuristic long-range missile systems and aerial platforms.

The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO over the successful test flight of the HSTDV, calling it a "landmark achievement" "I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them," he tweeted.