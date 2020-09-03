PIB gets brutally dragged for promoting DRDO's 'Immunity Booster Room Freshener called Herbal Air'

On Thursday, an educational institute under the the Defence Research and Development Organisation startled many on social media platforms after it was reported that they had created a product named “Healthy Air” to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a Deemed to be University in Pune had created a room freshener that, according to the PIB, is non-toxic, non-carcinogenic and non-mutagenic, and uses extracts of herbal oils such as neem, tulsi, turmeric, lemon, camphor and more.
"The product consists of a blended solution of the natural herbal oils, which instinctively acts as an immunity booster for the body, and exhibits anti-cancerous, anti-microbial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties," the PIB adds.
And while the product may prove to be a revelation, many on social media platforms were startled by the packaging. The photo shared by PIB shows four containers of sorts that look very similar to deodorants, insect repellents and more that are found in most homes. The cases also have paper labels glued to them in a rather clumsy manner.
Needless to say, Twitter was soon abuzz with jokes and wisecracks about this new development. While some shared comparative photos from their homes, others marvelled at the invention and its packaging.
