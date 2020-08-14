After 'Bhabhiji Papad', mud pack is the new COVID-19 cure, recommends Rajasthan BJP MP

After 'Bhabhiji Papad', a new cure for COVID-19 has surfaced, as recommended by BJP MP from Rajasthan Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria.

The lawmaker from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency, suggested that sitting in mud and blowing conch shell will help in boosting one's immunity which in turn helps the body to combat the deadly coronavirus.

It is not the first time that a 'cure' has been found by a politician in India. On International Yoga Day, Jaunapuria had also suggested that applying mud on the body and performing yoga could help cure all diseases.

Not long before that, BJP leader and Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal had launched "Bhabhiji Papad" and claimed that it will help develop antibodies to fight COVID-19. “It will be very helpful in fighting the coronavirus,” he had said.

The Minister had also gone on to add the papad brand has been launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Sadly, Meghwal tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

After the Bikaner MP tested positive, Twitter brutally trolled him and reminded him of his "anti-bodies developing" papad.

"Biggest product marketing fail of all time: Bhabhi ji Papad. Jokes apart hope he recovers soon," a Twitter user wrote.

"Something wrong with the name #bhabhijipapad. Should've named it 'Patni ka Papad'. Might've worked," said another Twitter user.