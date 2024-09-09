 'Dont Worry Baby Chinemma': Bengaluru Police Shares Video After Arresting Kannada YouTuber For Threatening Fellow Content Creator
Deepak Gadhigappa, a Kannada YouTuber, was arrested by Bengaluru police on Monday after allegedly threatening a fellow YouTuber on social media

Updated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: Deepak Gadhigappa, a Kannada YouTuber known by his online handle "@DVINKANNADA," was arrested by Bengaluru police on Monday after allegedly threatening a fellow YouTuber on social media. 

The Kadugodi police took action following a video posted by Deepak, which sparked "public safety concerns".

In the video, which went viral, Deepak used abusive language and made threatening remarks towards another YouTuber. He himself uploaded the controversial content on his YouTube channel. The video drew attention, which led the police to take action.

The Bengaluru police, through their official Whitefield division handle (@dcpwhitefield), clarified the situation in a post, stating, “Deepak, who caused public fear by posting a threatening video on social media, has been arrested, and a case has been registered at Kadugodi police station.”

“We urge the public to follow these safety guidelines: Be Responsible Online: Avoid sharing hatred speech and other provoking words as it can spread unnecessary fear and confusion among the public. Stay Calm: If you encounter alarming news, remain calm and double- check its validity before reacting or forwarding it to others,” Bengaluru police said further. 

In the video, Deepak, speaking in Kannada, said: "My darlings, if you need contacts for the rowdies, I will find them for you. I thought you are looking at the map of Bangalore and calling Hoskote. There are no rowdies in Hoskote. Call Whitefield. Sir/master is my father and not me. If you keep wife and son aside for two seconds, then there is no biggest rowdy than me in Bangalore. Send, send whoever you want to send."

This threatening message raised alarm among viewers and authorities, leading to Deepak's arrest on Monday, September 9. 

He is currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to assess the full scope of the threats and any additional implications.

The case has been registered at the Kadugodi police station, and authorities are continuing their inquiry into the matter.

