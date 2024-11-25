 'District Administration Is Completely Responsible,' Says Senior Samajwadi Party Leader Ram Gopal Yadav On Sambhal Violence
If judges start giving such a decision without notifying the other party the whole country would be under fire, the Rajya Sabha MP said, claiming that only three deaths are being reported in the violence in Sambhal when there were many more.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Senior Samajwadi Party Leader Ram Gopal Yadav | ANI

New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday held the local district administration responsible for the violence over a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid and said that he has given notice regarding a discussion on the issue in Parliament, which commenced its Winter Session today.

Senior Samajwadi Party Leader Ram Gopal Yadav On Sambhal Violence

"Many people have been killed, the district administration is completely responsible for this. The survey had already happened. But the District Magistrate again went at 6 in the morning. The judge didn't call the other party. This doesn't happen. Agar iss tarah se hoga, iss tarah se judge failse karne lage to saare desh main aag laga denge (If this happens and judges give such decisions, the entire country would be under fire)," the Samajwadi Party MP told ANI before attending the first winter session of Parliament.

"I have given notice and will raise this issue in the House. The House must discuss this issue. Only three deaths are reported, there will be many more deaths than this. They were shooting directly; you must have seen it. The police were telling to shoot," Yadav said.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi On Sambhal Violence

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi informed that he was also set to move an adjournment motion, to discuss the matter of the killing of three youths in Sambhal.

"Three youth in Sambal, Uttar Pradesh were killed on 24-11-2024 in police firing. They were exercising their fundamental right to assembly and protest under Article 19(1). This issue is a matter of urgent public importance and the abuse of police powers against citizens should be discussed by Parliament," Owaisis letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha read.

Stone-Pelting Incident Reported

A stone-pelting incident targetting an ASI survey team in Sambhal's Mughal-era mosque Shahi Jama Masjid, and led to vehicles being set on fire and significant property damage in the area. The deceased have been identified as Nayeem, a resident of Court Karvi; Bilal, a resident of Sarai Tareen, Sambhal; and Noman, a resident of Hayatnagar Sarai Tareen.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Moradabad Range, Muniraj G on Monday said that the death toll in the Sambhal violence has risen to four.

