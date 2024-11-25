'Allah Ke Vaste Ghar Chale Jao': Muslim Cleric Appeals To Frenzied Mob In Viral Video During Mosque Survey In Sambhal

A video of a clash between a crowd and security personnel during a mosque survey in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which led to the death of four people, is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a Muslim cleric can be heard appealing to the people in the crowd to return to their homes.

The video shows some people damaging a car parked on the road. At that moment, a loudspeaker announcement can be heard saying, "I request my Muslim brothers... the survey has been completed. Please do not be disturbed in any way, and return to your homes for the sake of Allah. I strongly urge you, for Allah’s sake, go back to your homes."

Drone footage of the Sambhal violence shot during the survey being conducted by the team of advocate commissioner. A cleric could be heard requesting the mob, vandalising a car parked near the mosque, to disperse. pic.twitter.com/ja45VOqisK — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 25, 2024

On Sunday, the violence erupted when a survey was being conducted on a Mughal-era mosque as per a court order.

A large number of protesters gathered at the site nearly two hours after the survey of the Sambhal Jama Masjid began and started pelting stones at security personnel.

Several officers were injured in the incident. A police officer and two people from the crowd were also injured and were taken to the hospital.

To bring situation under control, the police fired tear gas shells and tried to disperse the mob by lathi-charge on the protesters.

The Hindu side claims that the mosque was built on the site of an ancient Haririhar temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended to curb rumors.

DIG Muniraj G told news agency ANI on Monday that the situation in Sambhal is currently peaceful.

"Police have been deployed at important places. Last night, we confirmed three deaths but today while undergoing treatment in Moradabad, another person succumbed to his injuries. A total of 4 deaths have taken place," he said.