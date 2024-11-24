Sambhal Violence: Three Killed, Police Injured After Clashes Erupt Over Mosque Survey In Uttar Pradesh

Violence in Sambhal | Screengrab from X video

Three persons were killed in the violence that erupted during the survey of a mosque in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. “Three persons namely Naeem, Bilal and Niman died during the clash. Around 20 to 22 cops including officials (CO Sambhal, PRO to SP Sambhal, one SDM) sustained injuries while others injured received injuries of splinters).Moreover, 15 persons have been detained,”Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Ananya Kumar said on Sunday.

Tension mounted in Sambhal during the second survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid after locals pelted stones at the police team.

Trigger Warning:

Now, one rioter has been killed in Sambhal.



Radical mob pelted stones and set vehicles on fire when a survey team arrived at Shahi Jama Masjid under a court order based on a plea claiming it was constructed over a demolished temple.



Several policemen injured in stone pelting. pic.twitter.com/jFUazJtMkB — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 24, 2024

A second survey by an ‘Advocate Commissioner’, as part of a court-ordered examination into the disputed site, began around 7 a.m. and a crowd began gathering at the spot, as per the local administration. "Some miscreants came out of the crowd gathered near the site and pelted stones at the police team. The police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control," Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said. He said those who engaged in stone pelting and those who incited them will be identified and action will be taken against them.

Earlier in the day, Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Painsia said: "The survey was being conducted according to court orders. Last time, the survey could not be completed, and a slot of 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. was chosen today as no namaz is offered during this time and the process can be completed peacefully. The survey was on peacefully, there was no disruption. Jamia committee was cooperating in the process," he said.

However, some miscreants outside pelted stones at the police, he said. Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said: "The survey was on peacefully. But protesters gathered and pelted stones at police for 10 to 15 seconds. Police used lathi-charge and teargas to disperse the mob. Strict action will be taken against people who take the law into their own hands. Section 163 earlier known as section 144 has been imposed." He also said that strict action would be taken against those arrested. People who provoked the protesters will be also taken to task, the SP said.

Meanwhile, All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Shahbuddin Razvi Barelvi appealed to the minority community in Sambhal to maintain peace and tranquillity, and not to indulge in vandalism and stop stone pelting. "Islam has given the message of peace, follow it. Jama Masjid is a historical mosque. The legal battle will be fought and we will win," he told the people of his community. The Supreme Court had ordered a survey after a petition was filed stating that the mosque was originally Harihar temple. Petitioner Vishnu Shankar Jain contended that Mughal emperor Babar razed the Harihar temple to build the mosque.