Bahraich Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Family Of The Shooting Victim

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family of the victim of Bahraich violence on Tuesday (October 15). The meeting took place at the chief minister's residence in Lucknow. One man was was killed and several others injured in violence that erupted between two communities in the town of Bahraich just a few days ago.

Ramgopal Mishra (22) was shot dead during the violence in Baharaich. His father Kailash Nath met the CM. He broke down during his conversation with CM Yogi Adityanath.

"Sab barbaad ho gaya," (Everything is lost) he said with folded hands.

Earlier, he spoke with news agency ANI and said he wanted justice for his son.

"My son has been killed. I want the culprits to be punished. They have destroyed my family. They must be punished for this," said Kailash Nath, the father, as quoted by ANI.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sureshwar Singh has said that investigation into the shooting was going on and guilty will not be spared.

"We reached the spot immediately after the incident. The action has been taken against the officials who seemed responsible for the incident. The investigation is underway. Those who are the culprits will not be spared. The

Chief Minister has expressed his grief and called to meet the victim's family. The situation is normal now," Sureshwar Singh said as per ANI.

Yogi Faces Flak Over Bahraich Violence

The state government led by Yogi Adityanath is facing flak from the opposition parties after the incident and the violence in Bahraich as whole.

Bahujan Party Chief Mayawati has lashed out at Yogi government and has questioned its hold on law and order situation in the state. She made a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

"The deteriorating law and order situation in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh is concerning, as it has gone out of control. The intent and policy of the administration should not be biased but should be completely law-abiding so that the related matter does not become serious and peace is maintained here." said her post made in Hindi.

Mayawati also emphasised the need for better arrangements during festivals.

"Whether it is a festival of any kind or of any religion, maintaining peace is the government's primary responsibility," she tweeted. She further urged the government to ensure the safety of people's lives, property, and religion at all times," she said in a series of posts.

Bahraich is still reeling from the violence and even when police have been able to calm the situation down, locals are still in the grip of fear.