 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Govt To Bring 2 Ordinances Ensuring Stricter Laws Over Contamination Of Food With Spittle
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Govt To Bring 2 Ordinances Ensuring Stricter Laws Over Contamination Of Food With Spittle

The Uttar Pradesh government through these ordinances is aiming at forming strict provisions against those who serve food with spit. Along with this, it will also empower every consumer to have complete information about his food i.e. where is the food prepared, who is preparing it, etc.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the Uttar Pradesh government is set to hold a key meeting on Tuesday to ensure stringent action over incidents of spitting in food or serving food mixed with spit.

About The Ordinance

Yogi government is set to bring 'Prevention of Pseudo and Anti-Harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting Ordinance 2024' and 'UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024'.

Chief Minister Yogi will hold a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Home Deepak Kumar, Ashish Singh (Home Department), Sanjeev Gupta (Home Secretary DGP) along the concerned officials at 6:30 pm.



Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darbar'

Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darbar' at the Gorakhnath temple.

The CM during the Darbar listened to the grievances of the people and gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.



Uttar Pradesh is going to witness by-elections in ten Assembly seats of Phulpur, Khair, Ghaziabad, Majhwan, Mirapur, Milkypur, Karhal, Katehari, Kundarki and Sisamau. The Election Commission is likely to announce dates soon.

The bypolls are crucial for BJP as well as the opposition parties. The BJP would be keen to regain its winning momentum in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party has already declared candidates on six of the ten seats and has said it would contest the bypolls with the Congress.

