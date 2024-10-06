 Watch: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Plays Cricket In Lucknow Stadium At All India Advocates Tournament
Watch: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Plays Cricket In Lucknow Stadium At All India Advocates Tournament

The CM attended the All India Advocates Cricket tournament in the city where he also batted for a few balls at the Ekana stadium.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 09:57 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is known to promote sporting tournaments in his state and was once again seen at one in Lucknow on Sunday.

The CM attended the All India Advocates Cricket tournament in the city where he also batted for a few balls at the Ekana stadium.

A video of Yogi batting on the stadium pitch was posted on social media by ANI.

