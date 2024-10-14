Bahraich Violence: Samajwadi Party Slams CM Yogi Adityanath After Riot Videos Surface

Yogi Adityanath | File

Bahraich: Samajwadi Party (SP) attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday after violent clashes erupted in Bahraich. The clashes took place after the death of a young man named Ram Gopal Mishra, who was shot dead during the incident. There are reports that the deadly clashes erupted after an argument broke out over loud music being played during Durga idol immersion procession.

Samajwadi Party shared a video on social media showing people roaming on the streets armed with weapons. They questioned the Chief Minister over the law and order situation in the state. Taking to their official social media account the party said, "Yogi Ji, What exactly do you want to do and get done in UP? These rioters, armed with weapons, are roaming the streets openly, creating tension and fear, while the law lies dormant."

The tweet further read, "Should we assume that your silence is a tacit endorsement of this communal violence? Have you failed to manage law and order? Is your police administration itself behind this vicious cycle of riots and unrest? Where was the intelligence? Where was the administration? Who instigated this unrest? We are all watching the video of flags being torn down and hoisted—extremely horrifying and shameful— and it raises serious questions about your government."

योगी जी

आखिर आप यूपी में क्या करना और करवाना चाहते हैं ?



हाथों में हथियार लिए ये दंगाई खुलेआम सड़कों पर घूम रहे ,तनाव और दहशत पैदा कर रहे ,कानून सोया पड़ा है ?



क्या ये माना जाए कि इस दंगे फसाद सांप्रदायिकता को आपका मौन समर्थन है ? आप कानून व्यवस्था संभालने में फेल हुए हैं ,आपकी… pic.twitter.com/wR9IeAYukm — SamajwadiPartyMediaCell (@MediaCellSP) October 14, 2024

The party shared the post with #NoMoreBJP on social media. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the morning, "Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them."

जनपद बहराइच के महसी में माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।



सभी को सुरक्षा की गारंटी, लेकिन उपद्रवियों और जिनकी लापरवाही से घटना घटी है, ऐसे लोगों को चिह्नित कर कठोरतम कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रतिमा विसर्जन जारी रहेगा। प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारियों को मौके पर… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 13, 2024

He also said, "Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time."