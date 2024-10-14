Bahraich Video: Holding Gun In One Hand And Sunglasses In Other, STF Chief Runs Towards Rioters Amid Arson & Violence

@SachinGuptaUP

A video doing rounds on social media on Monday showed the Special Task Force (STF) chief Amitabh Yash chasing miscreants on the streets of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh amid arson and violence.

Yash was seen holding a pistol in one hand while carrying his glasses and mobile in the other. The visuals of the STF chief’s prompt action to maintain the law and order situation in the area quickly went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

लखनऊ से STF के चीफ अमिताभ यश बहराइच पहुंच गए हैं। वो खुद हाथ में पिस्टल लेकर दंगाइयों को दौड़ा रहे हैं। अब तक करीब 30 दंगाई हिरासत में लिए जा चुके हैं। @askrajeshsahu pic.twitter.com/yI5wIY2SHS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 14, 2024

Strict action against perpetrators soon, says UP BJP Chief

Meanwhile, UP BJP President Chaudhary Bhupendra, reacting to the gunshot incident and subsequent violence during the Durga Puja procession in Bahraich incident on Sunday, said that all those responsible for fanning violent stir will be identified and be brought to justice soon.

He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the situation and police teams have been deputed to nab the perpetrators.

"Once identified, strict action will be taken against everyone involved," he remarked, while extending condolences to the bereaved family.

Responding to the opposition's questions regarding law and order, the BJP leader assured that no one responsible for this incident would be spared and added that the situation was now under control.

"Those who instigated the violence or supported the rioters will face legal action."

During the Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday, the 22-year-old youth Ram Gopal Mishra was shot, leading to his death few hours later in hospital.

Bahraich (UP) : A 22 year old Brahmin Ram Gopal Mishra took 20 bullets for Sanatan Dharma.



May his soul rest in peace . pic.twitter.com/4FJbk4yiCW — Rahul Jha (@JhaRahul_Bihar) October 14, 2024

The violence in Bahraich broke out while the procession was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. Reportedly, an argument between two groups broke out, resulting in stone pelting and firing of bullets.

#Bahraich, UP: 20-year-old Hindu man, Ram Gopal Mishra, shot dead.



Why?



Hindus were taking out idol immersion procession in Maharajganj area when, out of nowhere, stones were pelted at them. In protest, Gopal climbed onto the house of one Abdul Hameed and replaced the green… pic.twitter.com/F7fvEBZ6Mf — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) October 14, 2024

Fresh violence breaks out in Bahraich

Early this morning, reports claimed that fresh violence broke out in Bahraich as family members refused to cremate his body.

BJP leader also spoke about frequent occurrences of violence during Hindu festivals and said that the state government will not take this lightly.

Protestors torch shops, hospitals

Meanwhile, Bahraich remains on the boil. After the youth was declared dead, an enraged crowd in the area damaged vehicles and homes and set them on fire. According to some reports, four houses were burned in the incident.

After violence, Yogi government had suspended Hardi police station in-charge and the outpost in-charge for negligence on Sunday and assured of strict action against the perpetrators.

Till now, police have arrested an individual and detained around 30 others in connection with the Sunday clash. Security has been tightened in the area ahead of the deceased youth's last rites to prevent further unrest.

Cops have launched a hunt for the main accused.