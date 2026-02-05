 UP Road Rage Video: Bullet Rider Opens Fire On Moving Bus After Overtaking Dispute In Basti
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Road Rage Video: Bullet Rider Opens Fire On Moving Bus After Overtaking Dispute In Basti

UP Road Rage Video: Bullet Rider Opens Fire On Moving Bus After Overtaking Dispute In Basti

A youth fired at a moving bus on Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya Highway after the driver allegedly refused to give way, causing panic among passengers. The bullet hit the door glass, and the accused fled with an accomplice. Police have begun a search, while a viral video of the incident has triggered political criticism over law and order.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

A shocking road rage incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district after a youth fired at a moving passenger bus on the National Highway when the driver refused to give way. The bullet struck the glass panel near the bus door, triggering panic among passengers. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the youth openly firing at the vehicle.

The incident occurred Wednseday afternoon in the Ghaghau area under Chhavani police station limits along the Ayodhya Highway. According to officials, the bus was carrying family members transporting the body of 68-year-old Parshuram Upadhyay for cremation in Ayodhya when two men on a Bullet motorcycle attempted to overtake it near an under-construction ring road. Due to heavy traffic, the driver could not allow them to pass, leading to an argument.

Driver Anand said the biker became enraged, forced the bus to slow down, and walked alongside it while continuing the dispute. Within seconds, he allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol, threatened passengers, and fired a shot. The driver believes the attacker intended to shoot him, but the bullet missed and hit the glass instead.

Read Also
MP News: Youth Shot Dead In Open Firing Over Old Dispute In Datia; 11 Booked
article-image

Passengers tried to chase the accused, but he fled with his companion. Police have launched a search. The incident has sparked political reactions, with the Aam Aadmi Party criticising the state’s law-and-order situation.

FPJ Shorts
Parag Milk Foods Q3 FY26 Net Profit Falls 13.51% To ₹32.57 Crore Amid Rising Expenses & Commodity Inflation
Parag Milk Foods Q3 FY26 Net Profit Falls 13.51% To ₹32.57 Crore Amid Rising Expenses & Commodity Inflation
Kirti Azad Slams Pakistan's Boycott Decision, Questions Team's Confidence Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup Clash; Video
Kirti Azad Slams Pakistan's Boycott Decision, Questions Team's Confidence Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup Clash; Video
'Cute Girls Are Real': Deepak Chopra Responds After Name Appears In Jeffrey Epstein Case Documents
'Cute Girls Are Real': Deepak Chopra Responds After Name Appears In Jeffrey Epstein Case Documents
Indian Oil Q3 Standalone Profit Soars 322% YoY To ₹12,126 Crore, Operational Recovery Gains Steam
Indian Oil Q3 Standalone Profit Soars 322% YoY To ₹12,126 Crore, Operational Recovery Gains Steam

The incident also triggered political reactions. The Aam Aadmi Party shared the viral video on social media and criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over law and order, remarking that under “strict policing,” a criminal could openly fire at bus passengers and questioning whether the video would be dismissed as AI-generated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Road Rage Video: Bullet Rider Opens Fire On Moving Bus After Overtaking Dispute In Basti
UP Road Rage Video: Bullet Rider Opens Fire On Moving Bus After Overtaking Dispute In Basti
'Exchange Between Two Reflects...': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor...
'Exchange Between Two Reflects...': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 05, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 05, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Video: Transport Businessman Brutally Beaten For Opposing Eve-teasing In Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4...
Video: Transport Businessman Brutally Beaten For Opposing Eve-teasing In Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4...
Motion Of Thanks On President's Address Passed Amid Uproar As Lok Sabha Faces Repeated Disruptions
Motion Of Thanks On President's Address Passed Amid Uproar As Lok Sabha Faces Repeated Disruptions