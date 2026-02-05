UP Road Rage Video: Bullet Rider Opens Fire On Moving Bus After Overtaking Dispute In Basti

A shocking road rage incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district after a youth fired at a moving passenger bus on the National Highway when the driver refused to give way. The bullet struck the glass panel near the bus door, triggering panic among passengers. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the youth openly firing at the vehicle.

The incident occurred Wednseday afternoon in the Ghaghau area under Chhavani police station limits along the Ayodhya Highway. According to officials, the bus was carrying family members transporting the body of 68-year-old Parshuram Upadhyay for cremation in Ayodhya when two men on a Bullet motorcycle attempted to overtake it near an under-construction ring road. Due to heavy traffic, the driver could not allow them to pass, leading to an argument.

Driver Anand said the biker became enraged, forced the bus to slow down, and walked alongside it while continuing the dispute. Within seconds, he allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol, threatened passengers, and fired a shot. The driver believes the attacker intended to shoot him, but the bullet missed and hit the glass instead.

Passengers tried to chase the accused, but he fled with his companion. Police have launched a search. The incident has sparked political reactions, with the Aam Aadmi Party criticising the state’s law-and-order situation.

The incident also triggered political reactions. The Aam Aadmi Party shared the viral video on social media and criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over law and order, remarking that under “strict policing,” a criminal could openly fire at bus passengers and questioning whether the video would be dismissed as AI-generated.