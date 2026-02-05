Video: Transport Businessman Brutally Beaten For Opposing Eve-teasing In Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4 Arrested

A shocking case of assault has emerged from Delhi’s Mehrauli area, where a 26-year-old transport businessman was allegedly beaten unconscious after he objected to the harassment of women. Police have arrested four accused in connection with the incident, which was captured on video and has since surfaced online.

According to police, the victim, identified as Mukesh, noticed four men allegedly harassing three women near a tea stall on IGNOU Road early in the morning. Mukesh, who was returning home to Sangam Vihar after attending a wedding at his uncle’s residence, intervened and asked the men to stop. This led to a heated argument that quickly escalated into violence.

The accused reportedly knocked Mukesh to the ground and attacked him with sticks and stones. Even after he lost consciousness, they allegedly continued to kick and beat him before fleeing the spot. Passersby alerted authorities, and Mukesh was rushed to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment.

Police acted swiftly and arrested the four suspects, Vishal Rawat, Jatin (20), Sonu (25), and Vivek (20). Further investigation is underway.

Mukesh stated that he had stepped out of his car for tea when he witnessed the misconduct and felt compelled to intervene.