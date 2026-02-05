 Video: Transport Businessman Brutally Beaten For Opposing Eve-teasing In Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Transport Businessman Brutally Beaten For Opposing Eve-teasing In Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4 Arrested

Video: Transport Businessman Brutally Beaten For Opposing Eve-teasing In Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4 Arrested

A 26-year-old transport businessman was brutally assaulted in Delhi’s Mehrauli after he objected to four men allegedly harassing women. The attackers beat him unconscious with sticks and stones before fleeing. He was hospitalised and referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Police have arrested all four accused, and a viral video of the incident has surfaced.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

A shocking case of assault has emerged from Delhi’s Mehrauli area, where a 26-year-old transport businessman was allegedly beaten unconscious after he objected to the harassment of women. Police have arrested four accused in connection with the incident, which was captured on video and has since surfaced online.

According to police, the victim, identified as Mukesh, noticed four men allegedly harassing three women near a tea stall on IGNOU Road early in the morning. Mukesh, who was returning home to Sangam Vihar after attending a wedding at his uncle’s residence, intervened and asked the men to stop. This led to a heated argument that quickly escalated into violence.

The accused reportedly knocked Mukesh to the ground and attacked him with sticks and stones. Even after he lost consciousness, they allegedly continued to kick and beat him before fleeing the spot. Passersby alerted authorities, and Mukesh was rushed to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment.

Read Also
Mumbai Horror: Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 20-Year-Old Disabled Daughter After DNA...
article-image

Police acted swiftly and arrested the four suspects, Vishal Rawat, Jatin (20), Sonu (25), and Vivek (20). Further investigation is underway.

FPJ Shorts
NTA NEET UG 2026 : Registration Soon; Check Past Trends Here
NTA NEET UG 2026 : Registration Soon; Check Past Trends Here
Kerala Launches 'Aksharam Arogyam' School Programme To Promote Student Health & Hygiene
Kerala Launches 'Aksharam Arogyam' School Programme To Promote Student Health & Hygiene
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Meets ICC Chief Jay Shah, Supports Cricket's Return To Olympics
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Meets ICC Chief Jay Shah, Supports Cricket's Return To Olympics
AI Turns From Assistant To Competitor, How Anthropic’s Plugins Triggered India’s Biggest Tech Panic Since Covid? | Explained
AI Turns From Assistant To Competitor, How Anthropic’s Plugins Triggered India’s Biggest Tech Panic Since Covid? | Explained

Mukesh stated that he had stepped out of his car for tea when he witnessed the misconduct and felt compelled to intervene.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Transport Businessman Brutally Beaten For Opposing Eve-teasing In Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4...
Video: Transport Businessman Brutally Beaten For Opposing Eve-teasing In Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4...
Motion Of Thanks On President's Address Passed Amid Uproar As Lok Sabha Faces Repeated Disruptions
Motion Of Thanks On President's Address Passed Amid Uproar As Lok Sabha Faces Repeated Disruptions
PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha At 5 PM Today, A Day After Opposition MPs Disrupted Prime Minister's...
PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha At 5 PM Today, A Day After Opposition MPs Disrupted Prime Minister's...
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: 3 Sisters Used Korean Names For Social Media, Father Deleted Account...
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: 3 Sisters Used Korean Names For Social Media, Father Deleted Account...
'Kya Hua Hai Aajkal Customer Ko?' Lucknow Woman Books Porter To Dump Garbage; Delivery Partner...
'Kya Hua Hai Aajkal Customer Ko?' Lucknow Woman Books Porter To Dump Garbage; Delivery Partner...