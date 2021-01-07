'Distressed to see news about rioting and violence': PM Modi on Trump supporters storming US Capitol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC where thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police.
"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," Modi said in a tweet.
Leaders around the world condemned the violence by Trump supporters, expressing shock and dismay at the events.
"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," Britisih Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling on democracy," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter. "From inflammatory words come violent deeds," he wrote, adding that "contempt for democratic institutions has disastrous effects."
Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.
Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations.
One woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died, CNN reported, quoting a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department. Multiple officers were injured during the mob attack.
The protesters at the Capitol started to disperse following the enforcement of curfew in the national capital. However, dozens of protesters remained on the streets in defiance of the curfew.
