'Did you sleep well at night?': Harsha Bhogle calls out 'heartless' coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput's death; appeals for end to such reportage

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The Mumbai police has said that the actor appears to have committed suicide, even as they added that investigations were underway.

But even as hundreds of condolence messages poured in from all quarters, there were news reports that opted to focus on the macabre. Rather than being sensitive to the fact that someone had passed away some media organisations opted to, among other things, wonder repeatedly why he had committed suicide, made bad puns and even went after his family in Patna.

Now, we're not saying that this was a topic that should not have been covered. But considering the fact that this was a time of grief, cricket puns about how his had faced a "hit wicket" were perhaps unnecessary. Nor was in necessary -- except for the sake of sensationalism -- to show sensitive photos of the deceased actor on national television.