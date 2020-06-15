Delhi HC lawyer sends legal notice to India Today group over Aaj Tak's reportage on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Now, a day later, an advocate has served a defamation notice to the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group over the insensitive reportage of the channel.

As per a Live Law report, Delhi High Court advocate Mohit Singh has served a legal notice which takes issues with the channel's comments. Speaking about the "hit wicket" comment the publication quoted the notice to say that "Aaj Tak has insinuated that the death of Mr. Sushant by suicide, is equivalent to that of a batsman in cricket who breaks his own wicket with his bat or any part of his person while playing the ball or setting off for a run".

"The words used, carry the imputation that the act of committing suicide is an act of cowardice and is one to be looked down upon," the notice adds.

The notice has reportedly sought a retraction of the offensive statements and an unconditional apology from the channel.