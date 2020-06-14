'They are vultures': News channel slammed for barging into Sushant Singh Rajput's father's house in Patna

In times of grief, it is highly unlikely that people would want a microphone shoved at them while a camera broadcasts their reactions for the entire world to see. And it is certainly strange to ask someone who is trying to cope with the loss of a close family member how they feel, and other similar questions.

On Sunday, soon after news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide came in, news organisation Aaj Tak was spotted reporting from his father's house in Patna.

In a now widely shared and criticised video clip, the anchor can be heard stating that Rajput's father "was not in a state to talk". The anchor then goes on to wonder if his sisters are available to talk and would be able to "shed light on why Sushant took such a step".