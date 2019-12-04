Netizens slam news channel for reenacting events that led to Hyderabad woman's gang-rape and murder

In an attempt to understand how the recent Hyderabad rape-murder victim could be saved, a prominent Hindi news channel recreated the events that led to her brutal gang-rape and murder on 27th November.
The video shows the anchor riding anactiva, talking to he sister and the crime location as well on live television. Twitterati weren't amused by the channel's attempt at grabbing as many eyeballs as possible.
The news channel received a lot of flack from netizens for their cringe-worthy reenactment of the victim’s trauma.
Me Too India's Twitter handle replied ot the channel's tweet of the video calling it "disgusting and triggering for rape victims."
