‘Did Vivek Agnihotri direct this?’: Twitter mocks low-production values of BJP’s pro-CAA videos

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses of Parliament has created commotion in the entire country. Opposition parties and students from universities across the country are protesting against the Act. The incidents of public property being destroyed and people being shot by cops have rocked the country.

Meanwhile to counter the protests the Narendra Modi-led BJP has released "awareness" videos on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

The videos urge the protesters to stay away from the rumours relating to CAA and NRC and instead read and get informed about the Act which seeks to grants citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Buddhist and Christian immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

However, the videos have been mocked on Twitter for its low production values. "Poor acting, directing and lame dialogue. Sounds like a classic Vivek Agnihotri film. Best part is it's in Hindi so thankfully many of us in the south who don't speak Hindi are spared. Small mercies," wrote one user.

