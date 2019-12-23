Couldn't find two real Muslims: Twitter mocks BJP's CAA-NRC explainer with animated characters

An ANI report from Monday said that the BJP had launched a massive public awareness campaign on social media and through its cadres to reach out to the Muslim community and dispel their doubts on the issue.

A senior leader of the party told ANI that as part of the outreach process, the party has prepared easy-to-understand videos, cartoons featuring Muslim characters and graphics to explain the CAA and the proposed NRC.

"For example, a cartoon film released by the BJP, featuring two Muslim characters, answers basic questions on the issue and also aims to dispel the doubts on CAA and NRC that it is in any way against the Indian Muslim citizens," added the leader.

The video begins with the the first character asking the second (Arif bhai) where he is going. He then looks horrified when the latter responds that he is going to sit on a dharna against the government.

Arif explains that the central government has brought a new law that would require Muslims to leave the country. The first character then goes on to explain that CAA will not affect the lives of any Indian citizen. Rather, he says, this is a law to give citizenship.

The video also reiterates that there has been no announcement made regarding a nationwide NRC. When announced, the rules will be made in such a way that no citizen is not bothered, the character explains.