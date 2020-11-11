Dhanteras 2020: Significance, history and all you need to know about this day

According to Hindu mythology, when the gods and the demons were churning the ocean for nectar, Dhanvantari emerged carrying a jar of elixir on Dhanteras. Dhanvantari is an incarnation of Vishnu and the physician of the Gods.

According to another legend, King Hima had a son, and his horoscope predicted that he will be killed by snake-bite on the fourth day of his marriage. On the said day, his newly wed-wife placed a heap of ornaments at the entrance of their house and lit lamps all over the place. She sang songs and recited stories to keep his husband awake.

When Yama came he was dazzled by the shine of the jewellery. He sat outside listening to the stories and songs. In the morning, Yama left without the prince. Hence, the prince was saved because of the cleverness of his new bride and since then the day is celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi – Naraka means hell and Chaturdashi means 14th.

The day is also called as ‘Yamadeepdaan’ and people light earthen diyas outside the house to avoid untimely deaths and glorify the God of death.