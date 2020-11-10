Diwali 2020: All you need to know about the online festive offers

It's that time of the year again, Diwali is here and so is the season of shopping. It’s the season to turn heads in your glittering anarkalis and sari-turned-pantsuits.

With numerous other reasons, one of the best things about festivals is the hefty sales on e-commerce websites. With Diwali just a few more days away, online shopping websites like Flipkart, Amazon and a few other websites are hosting Diwali sale.

Thus, to help you save time and money, we have shortlisted best Diwali deals and offers you cannot afford to miss.

The Amazon sale also offers you a chance to claim a 10% instant discount up to Rs 3,000 on a minimum order of Rs 5,000 when the transaction is made from SBI cards.

In addition to clothes, electronic appliances, gadgets you can also shop for books at Amazon India. Amazon sale will end on November 13.

On shopper's stop website, you can get up to 70 per cent off on the ethnic clothes.

On Ajio, get up to 50% off + additional Rs 500 off using HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards.

At Lifestyle, you can buy new clothes for you and your family with the best sales. There you can get 10% CashBack and Rs 3000 instant discount at Turtle with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards and EMI payments.

On Flipkart, shopping festival - Big Diwali Sale will end on November 13. You can get offers like up to 80% off on multiple products. Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, Home Appliances, Clothing, Home Decor, Furniture, Beauty, Books and more will be up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices.

At Myntra, you can get ₹400 Off + free shipping on 1st order and up to 80 per cent off.

Happy Shopping!