Ayodhya decked up for Diwali, virtual darshan on website

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is ready to launch a website for a virtual Deepotsav in Ayodhya which will help people across India and even abroad to witness the festival from ground zero amid pandemic.

The site will be launched on Friday, the 13 November, the government officials say. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to join the virtual celebration.

"People can light up a virtual lamp on the website. After the lamps are lit, based on the details of the devotees, a thank you digital letter carrying the picture of Shri Ram Lalla from the UP CM will also be issued,” said an official.

The administration has planned to illuminate the temple town by lighting 5,51,000 earthen lamps on the eve of Diwali. The diyas will be lit at Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Site, Sarayu ghats, all mutts and temples as well.

The festival is celebrated to mark the homecoming of Lord Ram along with Sita and brother Lakshman to their kingdom Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years, as per the Hindu holy books.

Ayodhya Deeptosav is a Guinness record holder annual affair started by the Yogi Aditynath government in 2017. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several restrictions have been laid this time to ensure the celebration is carried out smoothly.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up and all events were canceled in twin cities of Ayodhya and Faizabad on Monday (November 9), which marks the first anniversary of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court of India.