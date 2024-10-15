'Demographic Disorder Is No Less Severe In Consequences Than A Nuclear Bomb,' Says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar In Jaipur

Vice President Of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Inaugural Session of the International Conference for CA Members at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur. | ANI

Jaipur: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed concern over the growing threat of demographic disorder in the country saying that it is no less severe in consequences than a nuclear bomb.

"Demographic disorder is no less severe in consequences than a nuclear bomb. Demographic dislocation is turning certain regions into political fortresses, where elections have no real meaning. It is alarming to see how some areas have been affected by this strategic shift, turning them into impenetrable strongholds where democracy loses its essence," said Dhankhar while addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest at the Inaugural Session of the International Conference for CA Members at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: At the two-day National Conference Pragyotsav at Program of Institute of Chartered Accountants, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar says "Demographic disorder is no less severe in consequences than even a nuclear bomb. Organic, natural, demographic change… pic.twitter.com/7dMwXEoKvJ — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

He further elaborated on the broader implications of this issue for India's future, stating, "Bharat must remain a stabilizing global force. This force has to emerge. This century has to belong to Bharat and that will be good for humanity, that will contribute to peace and harmony on the planet. However, it would be a disservice to the nation if we turn a blind eye to the dangers of demographic upheavals that are taking place in this country."

'Organic, Natural Demographic Change Is Never Upsetting,' Says Vice President

The Vice-President clarified that organic, natural demographic change is never upsetting. Adding to that he said, "However, a demographic change brought about strategically to achieve an object offers a scene that is frightening."

The Vice President underlined that analysing this demographic shift over the last few decades reveals a disturbing pattern that offers a challenge to our values, our civilizational ethos, and our democracy. "If this alarmingly worrisome challenge is not addressed systematically, it will escalate into an existential threat for the nation. It has happened in the world. I need not name countries that have lost their identity 100 per cent because of this demographic disorder, demographic earthquake," said Dhankhar.

Vice President Speaks On The Importance Of Preserving The Inclusivity That Defines Bharat

The vice president highlighted the importance of preserving the inclusivity that defines Bharat, saying, "We as a majority are all-embracing. We as a majority are tolerant. We as a majority generate a soothing ecosystem. He contrasted this with the other kind of majority that is brute, ruthless, reckless in its functioning, trampling on the values of the other side."

He urged to leave behind narrow parochial divisions and adopt a nationalistic outlook that embraces Bharat's diversity. "A true citizen of Bharat, celebrates this country's glorious past, regardless of his or her faith, because that is our shared cultural heritage," said Dhankhar.

Vice President Draws Attention To Forces That Threaten Bharat's Unity

Drawing attention to the forces that threaten Bharat's unity, the Vice-President noted, "Our shared cultural heritage There is a backstabbing. There is an attempt to portray it as our weakness. Under this, there is a plan to destroy the country. There should be an ideological and mental counter-attack on such forces."

The Vice-President also spoke about the threat posed by such forces whom he called "champions of anarchy."

"These elements, driven by selfish interests, are sacrificing national unity for petty partisan gains. They seek to divide us based on caste, creed, and community and these forces are actively working to compromise Bharat's social harmony," he added.

"Some in politics have no difficulty in sacrificing national interest for next day's newspaper headline or getting some minor petty partisan interest served. We need to neutralize these misadventures to change the landscape of this land," said Dhankhar.

He also touched on the rapid growth and development India is experiencing and said, "Our developmental journey is stunning the world. However, this economic rise is fragile if social unity is disturbed, if the fervour of nationalism dies, or if anti-national forces within and outside continue to sow divisiveness in the country. Everyone should remain mindful of these threats."

Vice President Speaks Expresses Concern About Disregard For The Rule Of Law

Vice-President Dhankhar expressed concern about the disregard for the rule of law by some people. "There was a time when some people thought they were above the law. They were privileged, but things have changed. Even today, we see responsible people in constitutional positions who do not care about the law, do not care about the nation, and say anything. These are sinister designs orchestrated by forces inimical to Bharat's progress," he added.

"We can't be crazy for political power. Political power has to emanate from the people, through a democratic process that is sanctified," the Vice-President stressed.

He concluded by saying, "Some people are planning to destroy the work you are doing so much and the results of which every Indian is feeling happily today. Our progress is not being digested."