 'Demographic Disorder Is No Less Severe In Consequences Than A Nuclear Bomb,' Says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar In Jaipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Demographic Disorder Is No Less Severe In Consequences Than A Nuclear Bomb,' Says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar In Jaipur

'Demographic Disorder Is No Less Severe In Consequences Than A Nuclear Bomb,' Says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar In Jaipur

The Vice-President clarified that organic, natural demographic change is never upsetting. Adding to that he said, "However, a demographic change brought about strategically to achieve an object offers a scene that is frightening."

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Vice President Of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Inaugural Session of the International Conference for CA Members at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur. | ANI

Jaipur: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed concern over the growing threat of demographic disorder in the country saying that it is no less severe in consequences than a nuclear bomb.

"Demographic disorder is no less severe in consequences than a nuclear bomb. Demographic dislocation is turning certain regions into political fortresses, where elections have no real meaning. It is alarming to see how some areas have been affected by this strategic shift, turning them into impenetrable strongholds where democracy loses its essence," said Dhankhar while addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest at the Inaugural Session of the International Conference for CA Members at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur.

He further elaborated on the broader implications of this issue for India's future, stating, "Bharat must remain a stabilizing global force. This force has to emerge. This century has to belong to Bharat and that will be good for humanity, that will contribute to peace and harmony on the planet. However, it would be a disservice to the nation if we turn a blind eye to the dangers of demographic upheavals that are taking place in this country."

'Organic, Natural Demographic Change Is Never Upsetting,' Says Vice President

FPJ Shorts
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant
'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant
Game Of Thrones's Iron Throne Replica Sells For $1.5 Million At An Auction
Game Of Thrones's Iron Throne Replica Sells For $1.5 Million At An Auction

The Vice-President clarified that organic, natural demographic change is never upsetting. Adding to that he said, "However, a demographic change brought about strategically to achieve an object offers a scene that is frightening."

Read Also
'Rahul's Quota Remark Shows Anti-Constitutional Mindset': VP Jagdeep Dhankar Attacks Congress During...
article-image

The Vice President underlined that analysing this demographic shift over the last few decades reveals a disturbing pattern that offers a challenge to our values, our civilizational ethos, and our democracy. "If this alarmingly worrisome challenge is not addressed systematically, it will escalate into an existential threat for the nation. It has happened in the world. I need not name countries that have lost their identity 100 per cent because of this demographic disorder, demographic earthquake," said Dhankhar.

Vice President Speaks On The Importance Of Preserving The Inclusivity That Defines Bharat

The vice president highlighted the importance of preserving the inclusivity that defines Bharat, saying, "We as a majority are all-embracing. We as a majority are tolerant. We as a majority generate a soothing ecosystem. He contrasted this with the other kind of majority that is brute, ruthless, reckless in its functioning, trampling on the values of the other side."

He urged to leave behind narrow parochial divisions and adopt a nationalistic outlook that embraces Bharat's diversity. "A true citizen of Bharat, celebrates this country's glorious past, regardless of his or her faith, because that is our shared cultural heritage," said Dhankhar.

Read Also
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We Are Not School Children' (VIDEO)
article-image

Vice President Draws Attention To Forces That Threaten Bharat's Unity

Drawing attention to the forces that threaten Bharat's unity, the Vice-President noted, "Our shared cultural heritage There is a backstabbing. There is an attempt to portray it as our weakness. Under this, there is a plan to destroy the country. There should be an ideological and mental counter-attack on such forces."

The Vice-President also spoke about the threat posed by such forces whom he called "champions of anarchy."

"These elements, driven by selfish interests, are sacrificing national unity for petty partisan gains. They seek to divide us based on caste, creed, and community and these forces are actively working to compromise Bharat's social harmony," he added.

Read Also
'Imposition Of Emergency Was Sacrilege Of Dharma,' Says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar At Dharma...
article-image

"Some in politics have no difficulty in sacrificing national interest for next day's newspaper headline or getting some minor petty partisan interest served. We need to neutralize these misadventures to change the landscape of this land," said Dhankhar.

He also touched on the rapid growth and development India is experiencing and said, "Our developmental journey is stunning the world. However, this economic rise is fragile if social unity is disturbed, if the fervour of nationalism dies, or if anti-national forces within and outside continue to sow divisiveness in the country. Everyone should remain mindful of these threats."

Read Also
'You May Be Celebrity..': Jagdeep Dhankhar LASHES OUT At Jaya Bachchan After She Calls His Tone...
article-image

Vice President Speaks Expresses Concern About Disregard For The Rule Of Law

Vice-President Dhankhar expressed concern about the disregard for the rule of law by some people. "There was a time when some people thought they were above the law. They were privileged, but things have changed. Even today, we see responsible people in constitutional positions who do not care about the law, do not care about the nation, and say anything. These are sinister designs orchestrated by forces inimical to Bharat's progress," he added.

"We can't be crazy for political power. Political power has to emanate from the people, through a democratic process that is sanctified," the Vice-President stressed.

He concluded by saying, "Some people are planning to destroy the work you are doing so much and the results of which every Indian is feeling happily today. Our progress is not being digested."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule

'Nonsense': ECI Expresses Anger Over News Outlets Airing Election Results After Initial Few Mins Of...

'Nonsense': ECI Expresses Anger Over News Outlets Airing Election Results After Initial Few Mins Of...

CEC Rajiv Kumar Rejects 'EVM-Pager' Hacking Charge By Congress

CEC Rajiv Kumar Rejects 'EVM-Pager' Hacking Charge By Congress

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...