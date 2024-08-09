Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We Are Not School Children' (VIDEO)

Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had a spat with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar regarding his tone and his comments about using Amitabh Bachchan's name in Parliament on Friday (August 9).

Addressing the media, Jaya reflected on the issue, noting that the tone affected her the most because, as senior citizens, they should not be so disrespectful when speaking to women. She demands an apology from Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In the video shared by ANI, Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi, and other women of the parliament in support of Jaya, and she also mentioned it was a collective decision that he should apologise.

Speaking on her exchange of words with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said, "I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike. How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak."

She added, "I mean using unparliamentary words every time which I do not want to say in front of you all. You are a nuisance, 'Buddhiheen'. He said you may be a celebrity, I do not care. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying. The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology."

Here's What Happened Between Jaya Amitabh Bachchan And Jagdeep Dhankhar

The series of events began when Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Smt Jaya Amitabh Bachchan to present her opinion on the point of discussion. To which she expressed her thought on his tone and said, "Main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ye bolna chahti hoon...I am an artist, I understand body language and expressions. And sir, I am sorry, but your tone is not acceptable. We are colleagues, sir, you may be sitting on the chair, but we are colleagues."

To which Jagdeep responded and asked her to calm down and stated, "I can deal with this. Jaya ji, you've earned a great reputation. But you know, an actor is subject to the director. You have not seen what I see from here. "Every day, I don't want to repeat. I don't want schooling. I am a person who has gone out of the way and you say, my tone? Enough of it! You may be anybody, you may be a celebrity, but you have to understand the decorum."

However on X, many netizens praised Dhankhar for his response and had slammed Jaya for her behaviour and talk about the tone at the Parliament.