 'Rahul's Quota Remark Shows Anti-Constitutional Mindset': VP Jagdeep Dhankar Attacks Congress During His Mumbai Visit
FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 03:22 AM IST
article-image
In Frame, Gujarat Gov Acharya Devvrat, VP Jagdeep Dhankar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel | ANI

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on 'ending reservation', Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that such comments by a person holding a constitutional post show an 'anti-constitutional mindset'.

Speaking at a public event in Mumbai, Dhankhar stressed the need for a better understanding of India's Constitution, saying some people have forgotten its core principles.

Dhankhar said that reservations are not against merit but are an essential part of the country's Constitution. He described reservations as positive action that supports those who are vital to society, rather than depriving others of opportunities.

During a recent visit to the US, Gandhi said that the Congress might consider ending reservations once 'India becomes a fair place,' which he claimed is not the case at present. However, Gandhi later clarified that he was misquoted and emphasised that the Congress plans to increase reservations beyond 50%.

article-image

Dhankhar also said it was ironic that the foreign tour was not to follow duties like protecting the sovereignty and integrity of India and respecting its Constitution but instead “to express disrespect for the Constitution publicly.

“The Constitution is not to be flaunted like a book. It has to be respected, read and understood. No gentleman, a wise person, or a person who respects the Constitution would ever accept such behaviour,” he said.

The Vice President also condemned late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for declaring the Emergency on June 25, 1975, calling it “the darkest time in our democratic history.”

“Indira Gandhi triggered an earthquake against the people and their rights by imposing an Emergency. Our country suffered a lot in those 21 months. Thousands of people were jailed, the law was set aside, and that period exactly shows dictatorship. The dream of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who wrote the Constitution, was shattered due to the Emergency,” he asserted.

In an attack on previous Congress governments, the VP said, “The Mandal Commission report was submitted to the Union government but no action was taken on it for ten years. The country saw two prime ministers in the same period, Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv Gandhi. Both did nothing about it.”

