Delhi's air quality turns 'poor' as AQI hits 214 in Patparganj area

The national capital on Thursday woke up to 'poor' air quality, with the air quality index (AQI) stood at 210 in Delhi's Anand Vihar and at 214 in the Patparganj area, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The AQI in Delhi's Bawana area also slipped into the 'poor' category at 251.

The AQI is forecasted to deteriorate for the next three days and forecasted to remain in 'poor' category with increasing magnitude until October 10, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) stated on Wednesday.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday asked six major construction and demolition sites to stop work in view of pollution in the national capital.

The six sites that have been asked to close the work includes, Netaji Municipal Construction Works, NBCC, Sarojini Municipal Construction Works, NCCC, FICCI Auditorium, Construction work, CPWD in Kasturba Nagar, CRPF Head Quarters, CGO Complex and Tyagraj Nagar, CPWD.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that the government's first target is to reduce pollution due to dust and around 39 sites have been identified where anti-smog guns will be used.

The national capital witnessed a spike in the levels of air pollution almost every year during winter due to various conditions including the burning of crop stubble in the neighbouring states.