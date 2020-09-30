US-India Dosti? Trump calls India a 'polluter', claims it hid COVID-19 deaths during Presidential debate

"When you talk about numbers you know how many people died in China? You know how many people died in Russia? You don't know how many people died in India. They don't give you a straight count," Trump said.

Trump said that the pandemic was China's fault, but Biden tried to deflect China's role wanting to pin the blame for its ravages on Trump.

Interestingly, the US is currently the worst-affected country in the world with the maximum number of Covid-19 cases, while India stands at number two, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, Trump also brought up India when asked about climate change. "China sends up real dirt into the air. Russia does. India does. They all do,” he said. But, Biden stayed clear of making loose comments on India, whom he has firmly believed as a close ally even during the Barack Obama tenure.

The first debate was held in Cleveland was about domestic issues and there were no international questions on the agenda set out Chris Wallace of Fox News, who was the moderator for the debate. The mention of India and the two other countries brought a passing reference to foreign countries.

(Inputs from Agencies)