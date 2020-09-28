Joe Biden’s son is new target of US President Donald Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son Hunter received a large sum of money from Russia and China, US President Donald Trump has alleged and said that the mainstream media is "underplaying" the story.

"It's hard to believe, when you see the kind of money that he (Hunter) has made from China, from Russia, where the wife of the mayor of Moscow gives him three-and-a-half million dollars and nobody even has any question about it," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Sunday.

According to a Senate Republican report released last week, during Biden's tenure as vice president, Hunter, 50, received a USD 3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the widow of Moscow's former mayor Yury Luzhkov.

The report further alleged that Chinese nationals lavished Hunter and other members of the Biden family with money, giving Hunter and Biden's brother James credit cards for a USD 100,000 international shopping spree.

"If we had a media that was fair -- even just reasonable -- this would be the biggest story for years and years and years. Then you'd really be entitled to real Pulitzer Prizes, not the fake committee that gives you these fake awards," Trump told reporters.