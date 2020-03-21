Delhi violence update: Court sends former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 10-days judicial custody

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Saturday sent suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain to 10-days judicial custody, in a case related to violence in North-East Delhi.

Hussain had earlier been suspended after being linked to a murder case. The Aam Aadmi Party suspended him even as the Delhi police was looking for the absconding politician after booking him for his involvement in the murder of an Information Bureau staffer amid the spate of violence in Delhi last month.