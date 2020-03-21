Delhi violence update: Court sends former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 10-days judicial custody

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Saturday sent suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain to 10-days judicial custody, in a case related to violence in North-East Delhi.
Hussain had earlier been suspended after being linked to a murder case. The Aam Aadmi Party suspended him even as the Delhi police was looking for the absconding politician after booking him for his involvement in the murder of an Information Bureau staffer amid the spate of violence in Delhi last month.
Ankit Sharma was found dead in a drain near Hussain's residence. His father had alleged that he had been beaten and then stabbed by Tahir Husain's supporters.
BJP leader Kapil Sharma had echoed the allegations.
The Delhi Police had earlier said that acid pouches, stones and slingshots had been recovered from his residence.
On March 5, the suspended Councillor surrendered before a Delhi court.
Hussain however has denied any involvement in the riots and in Sharma's death calling the allegations "baseless". He had further claimed that he and his family had moved to a safe place in the presence of the police on the 24th" and never returned home after that.
Over 50 people had passed away in the Delhi riots, with over 200 injured. The incidents had begun as a clash between those supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those protesting against it.
(With inputs from agencies)
