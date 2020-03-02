Delhi Violence: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir plea to stay calm

New Delhi: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday appealed to people to remain calm and not to fall prey to rumours. "I urge all Delhiites to not fall prey of any rumours around and maintain peace and harmony. Everything is normal," he said in a tweet.The tweet comes in wake of spreading rumours of riot-like situations in various parts of Delhi which the police has denied.

"Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action," the Delhi Police said in a tweet."