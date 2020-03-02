Centre responsible 100% for Delhi violence: Sharad Pawar

Unequivocally condemning the Central government, NCP leader Sharad Pawar has said it is "100%" responsible for the Delhi violence. He attributed it to the matrix of divisive politics that the BJP leadership has created after losing the Assembly elections.
Refusing to hold back his punches, Pawar slammed both PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "The Central government is responsible for maintaining law and order in the national Capital. However, the Union Home Minister failed to perform his duty."
Pawar further alleged that the PM and his cabinet were trying to create a communal wedge in Delhi. "The national Capital is a multilingual and a multi-religious entity. It has rejected the communal politics that was espoused in the recently held Assembly election. However, the PM and his colleagues in the Cabinet are trying to keep the communally charged atmosphere simmering. Their statements were all aimed at fomenting communal hatred and terror. Instead of marshalling the resources at their command for the well-being of people, the BJP leaders took recourse to statements like 'goli maro'.
Pawar pointed that such divisive politics played itself out when the president of the United States of America was visiting the country; ironically, those responsible for the nation’s security were today talking about its welfare.
Pawar was addressing the valedictory session of a training camp for NCP workers organised by the party's Mumbai unit.
He also took a dig at the Centre for the deteriorating condition of the economy. "Rulers are busy engaging in communal politics while the situation on the economic front is deteriorating. The RBI governor has written a letter to the Modi government on this issue, but no one in the government cares. After the Lok Saha election, the BJP has lost many states that it had ruled earlier. This means people have realised that they have handed over the reins of the country to the wrong people. This is a clear signal that there will be a change of guard at the Centre, too, in the future" Pawar asserted.
"The NCP will join hands with all like-minded parties to keep these communal forces at bay," he announced.
Talking about the longevity of the State government, he said: "I give a 100 per cent guarantee that the MVA government will continue for the next 5 years."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)