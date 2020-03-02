Centre responsible 100% for Delhi violence: Sharad Pawar

Unequivocally condemning the Central government, NCP leader Sharad Pawar has said it is "100%" responsible for the Delhi violence. He attributed it to the matrix of divisive politics that the BJP leadership has created after losing the Assembly elections.

Refusing to hold back his punches, Pawar slammed both PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "The Central government is responsible for maintaining law and order in the national Capital. However, the Union Home Minister failed to perform his duty."

Pawar further alleged that the PM and his cabinet were trying to create a communal wedge in Delhi. "The national Capital is a multilingual and a multi-religious entity. It has rejected the communal politics that was espoused in the recently held Assembly election. However, the PM and his colleagues in the Cabinet are trying to keep the communally charged atmosphere simmering. Their statements were all aimed at fomenting communal hatred and terror. Instead of marshalling the resources at their command for the well-being of people, the BJP leaders took recourse to statements like 'goli maro'.