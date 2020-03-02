Delhi violence: Rumours added to unease people in national Capital

There was a sense of palpable unease in the national Capital on Sunday evening with rumours doing the rounds in certain localities of fresh clashes over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which have left 46 persons dead and hundreds injured.

The Delhi Police, however, claimed the reports were unsubstantiated and circulated on social media by hate-mongers. It claimed it was closely monitoring the accounts and checking out the rumours.

As these ‘reports’ of clashes did the rounds, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a knee-jerk response, shut the entry and exit gates of Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar West and Nawada stations. The stations were later opened.

‘‘The situation on the ground is normal and under control. We received many calls but they were found to be fake,’’ Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast Delhi, RP Meena, told NDTV.